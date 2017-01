Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train services between Hooton and Chester are severely disrupted this Monday morning (January 23)

Commuters have faced long delays to their journeys due to a track fault at Bache.

Services between Hooton and Chester are currently suspended, and a rail replacement bus is in operation.

