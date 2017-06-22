A busy dual carriageway in Chester city centre has been shut due to concerns for a person's safety.
A full road closure is in place in both directions on St Martin's Way due to the police incident.
Traffic still slow
Although it has been almost an hour since roads reopened in the city centre, many of the major routes are still heavily congested.
Travel site Inrix is showing major delays for those trying to get across Chester.
We suggest taking an alternate route if possible.
Google update
This is the latest picture from Google Maps traffic for the city centre.
Roads reopened
A Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman has just confirmed all roads have been opened again.
The man is safe after being brought down from the bridge.
There is a still a lot of congestion in Chester city centre which will take a while to ease.
Bus update
#Birkenhead. Svc 1 and Svc 2 are not using Chester Bus Interchange. Pick up will be at the back of Stagecoach Depot on Victoria Rd.— Stagecoach MCSL (@StagecoachMCSL) June 22, 2017
Other routes affected
Google is now showing heavy traffic on a number of alternative routes being used to avoid the closure.
On the north side of the city these include Liverpool Road, Cheyney Road and the A5480 Countess Way.
Congestion is also building up on Grosvenor Road/A483 coming into the city from the south.
The bridge
Here is another view of the bridge in question above St Martin’s Way, it forms part of Chester’s city walls.
The ring road beneath has been closed in both directions.
Google traffic map
This is Google’s live traffic information for Chester showing heavy congestion around the inner ring road.
'Severe delays'
Advice for drivers
Local diversions are in place, but police are advising motorists are to avoid the area entirely if possible due to heavy traffic.
Police statement
A Cheshire police spokeswoman has told The Chronicle: “Officers are currently dealing with concerns for the safety of a man on St Martin’s Way in Chester.
“Officers along with ambulance and Fire are at the scene. As a result of the incident road closures are currently in place on St Martin’s Way from New Crane Street to the Fountains roundabout.”
Details of road closure
The police incident has closed St Martin’s Way both ways between King Street and Princess Street.
According to traffic information website Inrix, severe delays are building in the city centre.