Abbey Gate College Chapel Choir gave a sparkling performance at The Spirit of Christmas annual concert at Chester Cathedral.

The magical evening on Friday, November 24 was hosted by Matthew Kelly in aid of The NeuroMuscular Centre in Winsford.

The choir – under the direction of head of music James Andrews – sang the contemporary piece ‘In my Father’s House’ by Philip Stopford and ended with an arrangement of the spellbindingly beautiful ‘Silent Night’.

Performing to an audience of more than 1,000 people, four Abbey Gate College choristers sang ‘The Little Road to Bethlehem’ by Michael Head.

Returning for its 22nd year the festive celebration of carols, readings, music and poetry featured stars of stage and screen.

A former pupil of the college and an ex-head chorister of Chester Cathedral, Mr Andrews said: “In my first public performance with the choir since taking over as head of music, I could not have been happier with the outcome. The choristers sang with enthusiasm, sensitivity and accuracy. They added a depth of emotion to the music belying their age and every student was professional and mature in their performing.”