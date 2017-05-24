Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M6 southbound is closed in Staffordshire today (Wednesday, May 24) after a collision involving a lorry and a car which has left five people dead.

The southbound carriageway is shut between junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and 14 for Stafford following the crash at about 4.30am to allow a police investigation.

Sister paper the Birmingham Mail also reports that one person was critically injured. Highways England says the affected section of carriageway is 'expected to remain closed until this afternoon'.

A lane was also closed southbound between J19 and J18, near Knutsford, earlier this morning but has since reopened although 'long delays' remain.