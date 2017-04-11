New pound coin - all you need to know

Parts of the M6 remain closed this afternoon, after a bus burst into flames.

Although the blaze has now been put out, crews are working to recover the double decker vehicle between J17-J16 southbound at Crewe and Sandbach, leaving motorists in that area facing traffic delays of up to three hours.

(Photo: @TheCheshireWife)

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident earlier today, issuing the following statement: “Firefighters were called to a double decker bus on fire on the M6. Three hose reels were used fighting the fire.

“Thick black smoke was coming from the vehicle and the carriageway was closed while the incident was dealt with. There are no casualties at this incident.”

While Highways England said road users were being diverted and advised them to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol via the A534 westbound, the A5020 southbound and then the A500 eastbound and continue to re-join the M6 at J16.