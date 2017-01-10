Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorway traffic is at a standstill this morning (Tuesday, January 10) due to a lorry fire on the M6 northbound in Cheshire.

The incident, which was reported about 7am, is between J20 A50 / B5158 ( Lymm Interchange) and J21 A57 / B5210 (Woolston).

Lane one and two of four were closed. The lorry is on the hard shoulder just after the entry slip road at J20.

There is a lot of smoke which is travelling over to the opposite carriageway covering the same stretch leading to the imposition of a 40mph speed limit southbound.

Two fire engines from Warrington and one from Stockton Heath are on scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using two hose reels to extinguish the fire. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The incident is having a knock-on effect for the westbound carriageway of the M56 leading to queuing traffic. The westbound exit slip road from the M56 onto the M6 has been closed.