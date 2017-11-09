Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two lanes are blocked and traffic is gridlocked on the M6 after a lorry jackknifed and collided into the central reservation this afternoon (November 9).

The lorry was travelling on the southbound carriageway before it crashed through the barrier, causing its fuel tank to rupture which has resulted in a large fuel spillage.

The motorway has been closed in both directions as Highways England deal with the incident and traffic is currently not moving between J19 at Knutsford and J20 of the M56 at the Lymm interchange.