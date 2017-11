Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A three-vehicle smash is causing long delays on the M6 in Cheshire this morning (Monday, November 27).

One lane is closed as emergency services deal with the accident, which happened on the southbound carriageway between junction 16 and junction 17 near Sandbach.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as normal traffic conditions are not expected to resume until early afternoon.