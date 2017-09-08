Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services have shut the M6 near Knutsford following a crash involving a tanker and a flatbed truck shortly after 1pm this Friday afternoon (September 8).

Motorists near the scene of the collision between junctions 18 and 19 on the northbound carriageway have been evacuated from their vehicles as one of the HGVs is leaking.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire police said there are not believed to be any injuries and the evacuation of vehicles is a precautionary measure.

A full road closure is now in place in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.