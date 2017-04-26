Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic chaos has led to many people turning up late for work in Chester this morning (Wednesday, April 26).

The most obvious cause has been a three vehicle collision which caused severe delays on the M56.

The accident was reported at around 8am today on the M56 westbound between junction 12 at Runcorn and junction 14 at Hapsford.

Cheshire police have just confirmed the accident has now been cleared and all lanes are open with traffic returning to normal.

However, this may have had a knock-on effect on roads in the Upton, Hoole and Vicars Cross area where there have been reports of serious delays during the rush hour.

Tailbacks were particularly bad in Liverpool Road past the Countess of Chester Hospital and in nearby Mill Lane.