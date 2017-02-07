Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Long queues affecting commuters on the M56 are now clearing.

There was very slow traffic from junction 12 at Frodsham all the way back to J15 on Tuesday morning (February 7).

A lane had to be closed for a tyre change on a broken down vehicle. All lanes reopened at about 8am.

Highways England had warned drivers to expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

The congestion had also spilled over onto the M53 at junction 14.

Elsewhere on the roads there is slow traffic on the A550 at Two Mills where roadworks are ongoing.

Yesterday Cheshire Police had to respond to reports of a 'distressed' woman on the M56 central reservation.

