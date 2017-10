The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M56 had to be closed in both directions after an 'udderly' brazen herd of cows escaped onto the motorway.

Cheshire police had their work cut out to rescue the bullish bovines who were filmed strolling the carriageway at around 2am this morning (Thursday, October 19) and they were forced to close junctions 14 and 15 near Hapsford.

But luckily officers managed to moo-ve them along eventually, and the cows were safely back in a field by 3am.