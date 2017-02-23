Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M56 in Cheshire at Weaver Viaduct has reopened after being shut in both directions due to strong winds.

The closure was between junction 12 A557 at Runcorn and junction 14 A5117 at Hapsford.

There is still congestion in the area especially towards the M6, as the Thelwall Viaduct.

Storm Doris hit the region today with heavy rain and gusts up to 80mph.

Highways England said there is a particular risk to high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes on exposed sections of the road network.

Drivers of these vehicles are strongly advised to avoid travelling on motorways and major A roads.

Richard Leonard, Highways England’s head of road safety, said: “Drivers should look out for warnings on the electronic message signs and listen for updates in radio travel bulletins.

“Our traffic officers will also be ready to respond to any incidents during Storm Doris, and we’re urging drivers to respond to the changing conditions on the road to stay safe.”

