A car has overturned on the M53 northbound just outside Chester this Tuesday rush hour (January 17).

Traffic heading towards Ellesmere Port between junctions 12 and 11 is moving very slowly following the incident, which is understood to involve just one vehicle and was called in to emergency services at 5.15pm.

Cheshire police revealed that the car is on its roof, but there are not thought to be any serious injuries.

There is reportedly debris on the carriageway so motorists are advised to approach the area with caution.