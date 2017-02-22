Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Overnight closures on the M53 at Ellesmere Port are set to continue for the next five weeks.

The motorway will be shut between junctions 9 and 10 for roadworks from 10pm to 5am during the week until late March.

Similar closures have already been in place on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Diversions sending drivers through the town centre have led to slight congestion through Ellesmere Port in the late hours.

To get between J9 and J10 motorists are directed on an alternative route using the A5032 and A5117.

The closures are in place so barrier repairs can be carried out.

A letter has been sent out by Balfour Beatty on behalf of Highways England.

It said: "In order to facilitate and carry out the works safely, temporary closures are required on the M53 between junctions 9 and 10 on both the northbound and southbound carriageways."

