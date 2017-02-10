Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after the body of a man was found on the M53 yesterday evening (February 9).

The motorway remains closed between junctions 2 and 3 following the incident at Wirral and a diversion is in place.

According to Highways England the motorway is unlikely to re-open until later today.

Shortly after 7.15pm Merseyside Police received several reports from motorists that a body had been seen on the central reservation.

Although the circumstances leading up the man’s death are unclear at this early stage it is believed he may have been involved in a collision.

Anyone who was in the area who have may seen anything which could assist with the investigation can contact the investigation unit.

The contact number is 0151 777 5747 or email commcen@merseyside.pnn.police.uk

Members of the public are advised not to contact Merseyside Police directly in relation to the reopening of the M53.

Updates will be posted via the Merseyside Police twitter account @MerseyPolice and on the Merseyside Police website and Facebook page.