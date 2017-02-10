Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M53 in Wirral is closed following the discovery of a man’s body on the central reservation between junctions 2 and 3.

The motorway was closed after the police received several reports from motorists shortly after 7.15pm last night (February 9).

Although the circumstances leading up the man’s death are unclear at this early stage it is believed he may have been involved in a collision.

A diversion is in operation. Southbound traffic can follow the Hollow Diamond symbols and Northbound traffic can follow the Solid Circle symbols - via the A552 and Upton Bypass.

Merseyside Police closed the southbound carriageway and then the northbound to allow a search of the motorway which was when the body was found.

No-one else has been reported injured and enquiries are being made to trace and speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. A number of witnesses are assisting the police at this time.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed and enquiries to establish who he is and notify his next of kin are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone affected by the motorway closure for their patience and understanding while police officers and the other agencies involved deal with this serious incident."

According to Highways England the motorway is unlikely to re-open until this afternoon.