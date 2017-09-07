Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unnamed Chester Racegoer scooped a windfall at Saturday’s Corbettsports Chester Stakes Day after a £114 stake on a ‘Heinz’ – 57 combination options bet – returned £31,714 in winnings.

The racegoer had almost £4,000 running on his final selection of five after watching his selections go in at Sandown and Chester throughout the afternoon. Despite his first selection Shamshon getting beaten, all eyes were on the prize ahead of the final race at Beverley and a well-ridden run from Society Red in the 5pm totepool Live Info Download The App Handicap completed a memorable day for the unnamed punter.

Head of gaming at Chester Race Company Paddy Chesters said: “The bet drew more attention from Chester Bet staff as they day went on. Come 3.30pm, we were in awe that his tipping had paid off and all rooting for him in the 5pm at Beverley. Congratulations to the customer, it was a joy to witness his reaction as the final result came in and we were able to play a contributing factor in the celebrations that afternoon.”

It is the largest winning bet Chester Racecourse has seen and evidence that you really do have to be in it to win it.

