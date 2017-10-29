Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family has paid tribute to their loved one who sadly died of his injuries after being struck by a train.

Jordan Avery-Holdstock-Roberts, 17, from Boughton , passed away at the Countess of Chester Hospital on Thursday afternoon (October 26).

The previous evening British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics were called to the incident on the railway line near Walls Avenue, Chester , about 9.55pm.

Jordan’s friends have told The Chronicle his death was the result of a game gone wrong . Jordan, a former student of Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School and Cherry Grove Primary School , was just days from celebrating his 18th birthday.

In a statement released by BTP, the family described their boy as ‘a fantastic son, brother and friend’ who would be ‘sadly missed’.

The words read: “On Wednesday, 25 October at 9.50pm our son was hit by a train. He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he received excellent care but sadly died at 3.45pm the following day.

“We would like to thank everyone concerned with our son’s care at the accident and emergency and intensive care units at the hospital.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to everyone for their messages of support to us at this difficult time.

“Jordan was a fantastic son, brother and great friend to many. He will be sadly missed.”

The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with his death.

This evening (Sunday) Jordan’s mum and dad attended a balloon release at Chester’s Grosvenor Park organised by his friends where dozens of teenagers gathered to pay their respects at an emotional event. There were photographs, his name spelled out in candles and music.

Friend Beth Irvine, 17, from Blacon , made a moving speech before releasing her balloon to signal everyone else to follow.

She said: “Jordan was a soldier. He battled through everything and anything that was thrown at him. Whatever he had on his mind he would always be smiling and his goofy laugh would just make everyone laugh. He would brighten up everyone’s day.

“Javery would come up with the maddest ideas going but most of the time they worked. The thing that gets me is Javery would never be without his plastic bag, usually a Sainsbury’s bag. You used to put your hand in it and pull out anything from skins to an iPhone charger.

"I’ll never forget the time we would play football – or I’d try and teach him to anyway because he couldn’t kick a ball at all. Or we’d sit the in the park and we’d have a fag and he’d peck heads, ‘Give us a toke of that’ and then you gave up in the end and it happened.

"Javery would support anyone no matter what. You would tell him your problems and he’d listen or try and make a joke and make you laugh. He was taken far too young. He’s going to be missed by everyone. Rest in peace, Jord. Miss you.“

Everyone cheered and applauded as the balloons soared upwards into the night sky. Jordan’s dad thanked everyone for their ‘love and respect’ and ‘for looking after him’. There were tears and hugs before the group gathered up their floral tributes and walked down to the bowling green at Water Tower Gardens close to where the tragic incident happened on the nearby railway line.

The shout went up in unison ‘Love you Jord!’.