Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love Actually the sequel is finally happening - it might only be for 10 minutes but it is happening.

14 years since the much-loved romcom first hit our screens the cast are reuniting in aid of Comic Relief .

The short film - Red Nose Day Actually - written by Richard Curtis, will feature original stars such as Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon and Colin Firth.

Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson will also appear in the film, which aims to discover what the original characters are doing in 2017.

Hugh and Martine have reunited as their Love Actually characters Natalie and David and much to the delight of fans the couple are now married.

The news was confirmed by director (and wife of Richard Curtis) Emma Freud who shared a photo of Martine on Twitter with the caption 'Our PM is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually'

Emma also confirmed the return of Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor with a behind the scenes picture on her Twitter page - and it looks like their characters Juliet and Peter are still together - at least for now.

Andrew Lincoln will return as Peter's best friend Mark but is he still pining for Juliet?

Keira and Andrew were spotted filming scenes in London but Chiwetel's character was nowhere to be seen.

The scene could hint that Mark finally gets the girl.

However Emma Thompson has confirmed she will not be reprising her role as Karen because the death of her co-star Alan Rickman last year makes it "too sad" to be part of the film.

When will it be on?

The Love Actually short film will air on Red Nose Day on BBC One on Friday, March 24.

The time will be announced closer to the date.