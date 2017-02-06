Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Louise Minchin said she was 'raring to go' as she made a welcome return to the BBC Breakfast sofa this morning (February 6) after a short illness.

The presenter, who lives in Chester , disappeared mid-broadcast on February 1, sparking worries about her welfare.

BBC Breakfast's Twitter account revealed Louise wasn't feeling well and thanked viewers for their concern.

After resting up for a few days, the 48-year-old mother-of-two joined co-host Dan Walker on the show this morning.

The pair had earlier been involved in a fun exchange on Twitter, with Dan jokingly calling his presenting partner 'half-a-shift Minchin'.

Louise tweeted back to say she was 'wide awake and raring to go', adding 'watch out Mr Walker!'

Louise looked rested and well as she returned to the set, and even took part in a science-based rocket challenge on the BBC show.

She had warmed up for her return to work by taking part in the Chester Parkrun on Saturday, tweeting to her 102,000 followers that she was 'back up and running literally'.

Louise, who received an honorary Doctor of Letters from Chester University in 2014, has worked in the media for more than 20 years.

She presents Breakfast on BBC One, the UK’s most watched morning television programme, and is also a guest presenter on You and Yours on BBC Radio 4.