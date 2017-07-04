Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upgrades and repairs to the M56 are continuing this July.

Expect closures through the night as the busy motorway gets some extensive work done.

For the most part this will be for single lanes which allow part of the motorway to stay open.

Here is the full list for the M56 on our side of the M6:

All lanes will be shut in both directions between J15 to the end of the motorway where it becomes the A494.

Eastbound this applies July 7 to July 22, from 9pm to 6am.

Westbound will be closed at the same times on July 10-11 and July 15-17.

On varying nights over the coming weeks, outside lanes will need to be closed between J10 and J14 for repairs to the central reservation.

These began on July 3, each time running from 9pm to 6am.

At no point are workers due to close the entire carriageway, meaning diversions are not necessary. Traffic should be light enough to not cause any major issues.

Some slip roads also need to be partially shut.

The only exception to this a full closure of the entry slip road at J11 on July 6.

M53

There are also some scheduled overnight works on the M53 from Friday, July 7.

Both lanes will be shut northbound between junctions 12 and 11, the exchange with the M56, from 10pm through to 6am.

The southbound exit slip road at J12 will also be closed.