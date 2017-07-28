Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A truck carrying concrete has overturned on a busy Chester roundabout.

There is heavy traffic on the A51 at its junction with the A55 on Friday (July 28)

The lorry's load has been strewn on to the road heading into the city.

Emergency services were first alerted at about 2pm.

Congestion has built up on the A51 through Littleton and back towards Tarvin.

Drivers coming off the A55 at J40 from both directions also face delays.

Pictures show the concrete has poured out from the roof blocking the A51 route into Chester.

Problems could persist through the afternoon and into the evening as the HGV and the debris will have to be recovered.