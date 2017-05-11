Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry has overturned on the A548 Deeside Industrial Estate link road.

The truck tipped over on to its side on a roundabout on Shotwick Road at about 8am on Thursday (May 11).

The driver was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

A lane has been shut heading towards the Deeside Park junction with the A550 Welsh Road and the A494.

As the pictures show the HGV's load of recycled waste has shed on to the grass bank.

North Wales Police tweeted there would need to be a full closure of Shotwick Road at about 6pm to remove the HGV.

They will need about an hour to recover it.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately to reports a lorry had overturned on Deeside Industrial Estate.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance to the scene, and a man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”