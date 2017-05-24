The southbound carriageway of the M6 has now reopened after this morning's fatal collision (Wednesday, May 24).
Five people were killed on the motorway in Staffordshire, following a collision involving a lorry and a car at around 4.30am.
Police investigating the crash closed the southbound carriageway between J15 at Stoke-on-Trent and J14 at Stafford for several hours, causing long delays for drivers.
But they have now reopened both lanes although there may still be delays.
A lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 60-year-old from the West Midlands has been taken into custody for questioning, according to our sister paper The Birmingham Mail.
A sixth passenger involved in the crash is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.