The southbound carriageway of the M6 has now reopened after this morning's fatal collision (Wednesday, May 24).

Five people were killed on the motorway in Staffordshire, following a collision involving a lorry and a car at around 4.30am.

Police investigating the crash closed the southbound carriageway between J15 at Stoke-on-Trent and J14 at Stafford for several hours, causing long delays for drivers.

But they have now reopened both lanes although there may still be delays.

A lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 60-year-old from the West Midlands has been taken into custody for questioning, according to our sister paper The Birmingham Mail.

A sixth passenger involved in the crash is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.