A lorry smashed into a bus stop near Chester this afternoon (Thursday, July 13) where fortunately nobody was waiting.

Cheshire Police say the driver suffered minor injuries only in the collision on the A51 Tarvin Road, Littleton , outside Tarvin Court Care Home, about 2.30pm, close to Chester Rugby Club.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police attended to deal with the incident. Paramedics checked out the driver of the HGV. The scene was cleared by 4.30pm but traffic has been affected on the busy route.

Noel Williams told The Chronicle: "Flatbed took out a bus stop, luckily no one was waiting for a bus."

He added: "Residents have been campaigning to get the speed limit lowered to 30 with a crossing so our children aren't killed going to school."

Travel website Inrix reported: "Very slow traffic and partially blocked due to accident, a van involved on A51 Holme Street Westbound between A51 / A54 Holme Street ( Tarvin Roundabout) and A55 Tarvin Road J40 (Vicars Cross interchange).

"In the roadworks area. The accident has occurred near Littleton Rugby Club. Temporary traffic lights are also in operation at the Tarvin roundabout. Affecting traffic towards Chester."