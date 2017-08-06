Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lord Mayor of Chester joined royalty to celebrate the return to service of a warship with strong links to the city.

Cllr Razia Daniels attended the rededication ceremony of HMS Albion at the Her Majesty’s Naval Base in Devonport.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, who was accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

HRH The Princess Royal, the ship’s sponsor, inspected the parade, addressed the audience and cut a celebration cake with a sword to mark the occasion.

The rededication ceremony, which saw 350 sailors on military parade, marks a new chapter for the ship as she takes on the role of the UK’s flagship amphibious assault ship following a multi-million pound refit and upgrade.

HMS Albion has had a long affiliation with the City of Chester. A replica of the warship is displayed in Chester Town Hall along with a bell from the original ship that was gifted to the City of Chester.

Captain Tim Neild visited Chester earlier this year and was presented with street signs to mark HMS Albion’s affiliation to the city.

The Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels said: “It was a very proud moment for me in my role as Lord Mayor to represent the City of Chester and to be part of this momentous occasion.

“Captain Neild wants us all to think of HMS Albion as our ship and it was wonderful to see our street names proudly displayed on board the ship.

“I would like to offer my full support and best wishes to the captain and all of his crew in the future.”