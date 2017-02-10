Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from the University of Chester have been praised by the city’s Lord Mayor for their role in making some of the city’s most popular Christmas events a success.

Cllr Angela Claydon presented a certificate to volunteers from the Events Society, who helped Cheshire West and Chester Council with the Christmas lights switch on and parade in Chester, Chester Lantern Parade, The Frodsham Christmas Festival, the Winter Watch parades and the Roman Saturnalia.

It is the fifth year of the partnership between the university and the council and in 2016 a record 65 students.

President of the Events Society Laura Jones said: “Working on these events is hugely important, as it provides a fantastic opportunity to gain insight and invaluable experience. The Chester Christmas light switch on is a phenomenal event, due to the level of planning and coordination needed to ensure a successful occasion for the 15,000 or so spectators who attend.

“The Events Team at CWaC is really supportive and provides guidance and mentoring to the students who participate.”

Acting Dean of Chester Business School at the University Professor Clare Schofield said: “It is wonderful to see so many of our students actively engaging in exciting event projects such as this, which not only benefits the community but also aids in developing the students’ skills, knowledge, and their employability.”

Cllr Claydon said: “The assistance these students provided was invaluable. They are great ambassadors for the University. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the University of Chester on future events and projects.”