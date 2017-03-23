Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lord Mayor of Chester has written to express her deepest sympathy to those affected by Wednesday’s (March 22) terrorist attack in London.

Cllr Angela Claydon has sent letters to the Lord Mayor of Westminster and the Lord Mayor of London on behalf of the people of Chester after three victims were killed in the Westminster attack.

The perpetrator was also shot dead by armed police.

In addition, 29 people have been treated in hospital with seven people in a critical condition.

The Lord Mayor said: “We, as a city, stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends and colleagues in London to both confront and ultimately defeat those who would wish to attack our liberty, freedom, human rights and our democracies.

“Yesterday was the day all cities and towns in England have planned for but hoped would never happen.

“Can I take this opportunity to assure you that we stand in solidarity with the people of London and in other towns and cities in the country in the aftermath of this attack.

“The attack, and scale of it, have shocked and saddened us all and it was an attack on people going about their daily activities.”

Cllr Claydon praised the emergency services and members of the public who came to the aid of the injured and dying.

She added: “We also show our gratitude to the police officer, PC Keith Palmer, who lost his life in trying to protect the lives of others, and our thoughts go out to his family and colleagues.

“Our thoughts are also with those families who have lost family members yesterday and those injured in the horrific attack.”

Books of Condolences have been opened at Chester Town Hall today (Thursday, March 23) and candles have been lit in tribute to those who lost their lives or who were injured in the attack.