The sacrifices made by the Merchant Navy during the Second World War were remembered in Chester on Friday, September 1.

A ceremony took place outside Chester Town Hall with former members and relatives of those who served to mark Merchant Navy Day.

The Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels read out a message from the President of the Seafarers charity, HRH The Earl of Wessex, after the Red Ensign flag was raised.

She said: “On this Merchant Navy Day, I very much hope you will support this campaign by Seafarers UK to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy.

“Too often they are the forgotten or invisible service, by raising the Red Ensign you will ensure that at least on this day they are remembered.

“Your act will mean so much to their families and to the retired, but most especially to those at sea.”

The event was in recognition of the work and sacrifices of members of the Merchant Navy and has been commemorated since 2000 on September 3, the anniversary of the sinking of the SS Athenia, the first British merchant vessel lost during the Second World War.