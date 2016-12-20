Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lord Mayor of Chester has written to the Mayor of Berlin to express the city’s sorrow following a suspected terrorist attack in which a lorry was driven through a Christmas market killing 12 people.

Councillor Angela Claydon has penned a letter of condolence to mayor Michael Müller after an HGV was driven into crowds at the market in Breitscheidplatz on Monday (December 19), causing injuries to a further 48 victims.

The letter states: “This was a horrific evening for Berlin and for your country, especially as people were out preparing to celebrate Christmas.

“It is with pain and sorrow that I write and express the deepest condolences on behalf of the City of Chester to the people of Germany.

“In Chester, we too have our own Christmas markets where people come together to celebrate the festive season.

“Such markets, like ours, are often frequented by a variety of different people, including families and children, and it saddens me to think that such an incident could occur on the streets of Berlin where innocent people were out enjoying themselves.

“Words cannot express what your city must be feeling in these painful hours whilst you rebuild yourselves and mourn for the dead.

“Our thoughts go out to those injured and we wish them a full and speedy recovery. “

Flowers and lit candles have been placed in Chester Town Hall in memory those who lost their lives in the incident.