The new Lord Mayor of Chester has written to express her deepest sympathy to those affected by the terrorist attack in Manchester last night.

Cllr Razia Daniels has sent a letter to Lord Mayor of Manchester Cllr Eddy Newman on behalf of the people of Chester after at least 22 people were killed and 59 more injured at Manchester Arena.

She said: “Can I, on behalf of the City of Chester express our deepest sympathy and extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by the heinous attack that unfolded in Manchester last night. I cannot even begin to imagine how scared and frightened all those at the arena last night must have been, especially the children.

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Our thoughts go out to your city and all those affected by this senseless attack, especially as so many children have been harmed or even worse lost their lives. My prayers go out to any parents still awaiting news regarding their loved ones.

“We as a city stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends and colleagues in Manchester to both confront and ultimately defeat those who would wish to attack our liberty, freedom, human rights and our democracies. Yesterday was the day Manchester had planned for but hoped would never happen. Last night was a terrible dark night for Manchester, the North West and the United Kingdom.

“My admiration and thanks goes out to all those selfless individuals, organisations and groups who came to the aid of those affected last night. I have been touched by all the accounts of the individuals who rallied around, so quickly, to offer acts of kindness, no matter how big or small.

“Our thoughts are also with those families who have lost family members yesterday and those injured in the horrific attack.”

Cheshire Police have also issued the following statement: “The thoughts of everyone at Cheshire Constabulary are very much with all those affected by the devastating events in Manchester last night.

“We are working closely with our communities, providing extra patrols for visibility and reassurance, and co-operating with any national requirements for support.”

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane said: “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends and all those affected by the horrendous events in Manchester last night.”

Books of Condolences have been opened at Chester Town Hall today and candles have been lit in tribute to those who lost their lives or who were injured in last night’s attack. Union flags are at half mast outside the town hall and Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s HQ building.