The Lord Mayor of Chester has written to express deepest sympathy to victims of the ‘cruel and cowardly’ terrorist attack on the capital.

Cllr Razia Daniels has sent a letter to the Lord Mayor of London on behalf of Chester after seven people were killed and 48 injured during Saturday night’s atrocity.

In the letter to Cllr Andrew Parmley, Cllr Daniels wrote: ”I am saddened and horrified to be writing again, on behalf of the City of Chester, to express our deepest sympathy and extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by the despicable attack that unfolded on the streets of our capital city on Saturday evening. People are again suffering unnecessarily.

“I cannot begin to imagine how terrifying it must have been for everyone who was tragically caught up in the unspeakable events which unfolded. The attack was cruel and cowardly on innocent people simply enjoying a warm summer evening in our capital city.

“Again, I am thankful to our emergency services, their professionalism is to be commended. Many of them put their own lives at risk to protect the general public and prevent any further loss of life. I am also humbled by the heroic accounts of the general public who also tried to stop the attackers and who came to the aid of the injured.

“We as a city stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends and colleagues in London and I support the promotion of unity as our country heals itself again after another shocking terrorist incident. The City of Chester will be resilient and determined, along with the rest of the country, to overcome these awful attacks.

“Our thoughts are with those families who have lost loved ones, those injured or anyone still waiting on news.”

Books of condolence have been opened at Chester Town Hall today (Monday) and candles have been lit in tribute to those who lost their lives and who were hurt in Saturday’s attack.

Cllr Daniels will join the people of Chester in the Town Hall Square at 11am tomorrow (Tuesday, June 6) to observe a minute’s silence in remembrance of those killed and injured.