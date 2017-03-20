Plans for second Travelodge in Chester

Second phase of Chester Dining Quarter gets green

Sneak peek around Chester's new £37m Storyhouse c

All Bar One Chester opening on Saturday, March 18

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A recruitment drive by Openreach could be a perfect opportunity for those seeking a career in engineering.

The local network business, which is part of BT Group, expects to fill 150 jobs from the North West out of 1,500 national roles.

They will help improve as well as open up broadband connections for people across the country.

Openreach chief executive, Clive Selley, said: “Improving customer service is our number one priority so we’re investing in our people to make sure we deliver.

“Our customers need us to install new lines and repair our network faster than ever, and by increasing the number of people working on proactive network maintenance, we can fix more issues before people even notice them.

Check our jobs site www.fish4.co.uk for hundreds of available roles.

“We want to recruit the very best people to help us on that journey and our new trainee engineering roles will offer people the hands on experience they need to succeed.”

Potential recruits will even be given the chance to watch what the job is like through virtual reality.

The company is trialling a VR experience which enables interested applicants to don a headset and experience climbing a telephone pole or exploring the local exchange building from the perspective of a real engineer.

Openreach’s North West regional infrastructure delivery director Jim Jackson said: “We know from past experience that the North West is an excellent place to recruit skilled and motivated people, who make great engineers.

“Openreach is able to offer them a rewarding career in an exciting and fast moving industry.

“The trainee engineers will be playing a vital part in the future success and prosperity of our region.

“High-speed communications have never been more important for local households and businesses – and will become even more important in the years ahead.”

For more information, visit openreach.co.uk.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.