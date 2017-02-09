Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lunar eclipse is set to be visible in the skies over Chester this week.

And to top it off for all you star-gazers, there will also be a full Snow Moon and New Year comet which you'll be able to see from Friday, February 10 - Saturday, February 11.

Here's the full details you need.

Full Snow Moon

The full moon in February is traditionally called the Snow Moon, because the month tends to see the heaviest snow fall of the winter season.

Some Native American tribes also used to call it the Hungry Moon because hunting was difficult when there was heavy snow.

You will be able to see it if there are clear skies.

The Moon will rise at 4.44pm on the evening of February 10 and set at 7:30am the following morning. It will rise again at 5:56 pm on February 11.

Penumbral Lunar eclipse

A Penumbral Lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun.

Earth then blocks the sunlight and casts a shadow on the surface of the moon.

It is due to start at 10.34pm on Friday, February 10 - peak at 0.43am on Saturday, February 11 - and end at 2:53am.

However don't get too excited as they aren't as dramatic as total or partial eclipses and will look slightly dimmer in comparison.

New Year comet

This comet is visible from Earth every five and a quarter years. It was originally named Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková after the astronomers who discovered it - Minoru Honda, Antonín Mrkos, and Ľudmila Pajdušáková.

It was recently called the New Year Comet because it began its journey across the northern hemisphere skies at the end of last year.

Comet 45P has been visible across the world since December and you will be able to see it across UK skies on Saturday, February 11 from 1pm.

If you miss it, you will have to wait until 2022 to catch it again.

