There are long delays on the M56 this morning (Tuesday, September 12) as emergency services deal with a three-car collision.

Two lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway between J12 at Runcorn and J14 at Elton and Helsby.

Congestion is also building up all the way to J15 of the M53 and traffic website INRIX said there are traffic delays of around 35 minutes.