Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are warned of a temporary road block in place on the M6 in Cheshire following a collision within a stretch of roadworks this afternoon (Friday, December 1).

The affected section is southbound between junction 19 (Knutsford) and Junction 18 (Middlewich).

Emergency services are on route and Highways Agency officers are at the scene. Motorists are advised to ‘take care’ on the approach due to congestion which is causing long delays.