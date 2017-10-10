Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two lanes are closed on the M6 northbound at Knutsford following a collision between a lorry and car just after midday today (October 10).

Highways England reports long delays back to junction 18 at Holmes Chapel.

Only one lane is in operation at the moment but recovery vehicles are on their way.

Cheshire police say the accident was reported at 12.14pm. The collision is between a white VW Golf and a white Mercedes Actros HGV. The car driver is being treated by paramedics after the Golf hit the central reservation.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead.