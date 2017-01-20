Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One lane is closed and traffic is building up on the M53 southbound following an incident this morning involving two cars.

Motorists should expect delays between J8, A5032 at Ellesmere Port Docks and J9, A5032.

The incident, which took place at about 8.30am, is also causing some congestions at J5 on the A54 for Eastham.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said that the incident was involving two Renault Clio cars.

"One went into the back of the other and one of the drivers reported minor injuries," she said.

"The outside and middle lane were blocked."