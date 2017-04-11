New pound coin - all you need to know

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the M6 southbound has now re-opened following a double decker bus fire.

Motorists have been stuck on the motorway for most of the day following the incident, which happened between J16-J17 at Sandbach and Barthomley at around 10.20am on Tuesday (April 11).

The driver of the bus was the only person on board and managed to escape unhurt.

Specialist vehicle recoveries and Highways England traffic officers were among those on the scene working to manage traffic and had to close three lanes as a result.

(Photo: NW Motorway Police)

Two have now been reopened but a 40m section of one lane has been so badly damaged it will require resurfacing overnight.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys as the reduced carriageway capacity is likely to result in some congestion during the peak traffic period and into the early evening.