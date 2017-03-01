Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winsford Cross Shopping Centre bosses have finally revealed their vision for its eagerly anticipated and ambitious regeneration.

Hundreds of shoppers signed an online petition to improve the ailing complex last year, but now landlords have announced that demolition work due to begin on March 6 will herald the start of multi-million pound metamorphosis of the site.

Plans include a revamped shopping centre, a refurbished market, new food store on Dene Drive and the potential to deliver a hotel and residential units.

Winsford Cross Developments Limited say they are engaged in talks with major retailers and actively working with Cheshire West and Chester Council to ensure the scheme can be brought forward.

Morgan McCandless, of Winsford Cross Developments Limited, told The Chronicle: “I’m delighted that the diggers are moving in and our exciting regeneration plans are taking a step forward.

“We know how important this regeneration is for the people of Winsford and the potential it has to bring more jobs, businesses and economic benefits to the local area.

“In the coming months we will outline our multi-million pound proposals for the comprehensive redevelopment of Winsford Cross, and give everyone in the town the chance to study our plans and comment on them.

“However before we can deliver our regeneration plans, we need to demolish part of the existing centre.

“I look forward to seeing Bagnall (UK) Limited – our demolition contractor – making quick progress in the coming weeks, and I’m very excited that soon we’ll be consulting with people across the town on our plans for the future.”

The first phase of the demolition will see the Queens Parade area dismantled and is expected to take around 12 weeks.

But the shopping centre will remain operational throughout the works, with retailers across the remaining parts of the development continuing to trade.

Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “This is very welcome, I now look forward to viewing the plans for this much-needed redevelopment of Winsford Cross.

“I want to ensure there is as little disruption as possible for residents and the existing shops and that there are no delays in progressing with consultation on the next phase following the demolition work.”

Winsford Residents Association launched a campaign on Change.org calling for support to highlight the ‘urgent’ need for a funding boost for the town centre almost a year ago, which racked up in excess of 600 signatures.