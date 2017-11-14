Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The New Year is just round the corner and for some, it could be time for a completely new career change.

If you're looking for work, there are lots of great opportunities in Chester and we've rounded up some of the best ones that are available right now if you're looking to make a change.

Escape Room Game Operator

Breakout Chester are looking for game operators to physically lock up customers in their seventh room, monitor them on CCTV and send them clues on a computer system to help them escape. You'll also need to let them down gently when they don't.

The job is an immediate start and pays £7.05 an hour or £7.50 for over 25s.

Applicants must have a good level of English, good personal manner with people, be very reliable and have an organised approach to tasks including administrative and general day to day duties. You'll need to apply with a CV and cover letter. More details here

Script Editor on Hollyoaks

Although technically based in Liverpool, Lime Pictures are looking for a new assistant script editor to work on Chester soap Hollyoaks, proof reading scripts for the show.

An online advert for the position doesn’t ask for applicants to have a degree - and the full job description is available on request.

The advert says: “The successful candidate will ideally have experience working in television, but must certainly love soap.”

An eye for detail is essential, and the role involves formatting and distributing scripts, as well as working with other departments on aspects of the script.

Find out more here

Barista at the Jaunty Goat

One of Chester's most popular independent coffee shops is looking for a 'humble, passionate and driven individual' to join the team.

As a Barista, you will be responsible for every aspect of the coffee operation and most importantly, you'll be joining a team that has fun and looks after each other.

If you have experience within a high-volume retail, hospitality or restaurant environment and feel this position sounds like your ideal role, click here

Deliveroo delivery scooter rider

If you have a bike, scooter or a car you can use it to ride flexibly with Deliveroo.

As a Deliveroo rider you’ll deliver food customers want from local restaurants straight to their homes. You're able to control your hours and earn up to £12 an hour, and even keep your tips.

For more information visit here

Server at The Alchemist

If you're dynamic, funny, outgoing, genuine, caring, innovative, inspirational, savvy, enthusiastic, sociable and well presented - The Alchemist Chester want to hear from you.

The cocktail restaurant are looking for someone to join the team of highly motivated and professional serving staff to provide great service to customers.

Successful candidates will undertake an intensive training programme where you will be required to learn and understand all the food and drink menus and get on board with company culture.

More information is here

Festive colleague at Tesco

Tesco are hiring night-time festive colleagues in the run up to Christmas and the successful candidates must be passionate about service, enjoy serving customers and be helpful and friendly.

If you have previous retail experience you can build on this whilst on the job training is provided so you can learn new skills too.

Find out more here

