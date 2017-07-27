Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Complaints about potholes in Cheshire West are on the rise.

The A41 Liverpool Road was the worst for complaints in the borough.

The Federation of Small Businesses submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to Cheshire West and Chester Council to get the figures.

CWaC received 3,200 complaints in 2015/16, up from 2,380 in 2014/15. This works out to close to nine a day.

FSB regional chair for Cheshire Simon Edmondson said: “Small businesses need a dense, well-maintained road network to compete and grow.

“Infrastructure investment is therefore the best way to improve productivity and connectivity.

“We know our members rely heavily on the local road networks to do business.

“Their staff, their customers, as well as trade deliveries, all rely on fast and efficient road networks.

“Poorly maintained infrastructure hampers growth and presents a low rent image for inward investors.”

The number of legal claims for damage to vehicles by potholes dropped from 193 in 2014/15 to 156 in 2015/16.

Road faults including potholes, broken street lights and missing signs can be reported online or over the phone.

