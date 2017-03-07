Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of passengers can breathe a sigh of relief as it is revealed that Liverpool Lime Street station will reopen 24 hours earlier than expected.

A wall on the approach to the busy rail hub dramatically and suddenly collapsed on Tuesday (February 28), sending a staggering 200 tonnes of debris across all four lines.

But thanks to the mammoth efforts of engineers, services will be back on track at the city's main station ahead of schedule from Wednesday (March 8).

Martin Frobisher, managing director of Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “I am thrilled to be able to get customers moving again in and out of Liverpool’s main station.

"Our orange army has worked tirelessly since the incident occurred. We’re really proud of them.

"We’re grateful for the teamwork and support of the train companies, and for the patience of both passengers and neighbouring residents and businesses."

(Photo: Network Rail)

Network Rail workers followed a three-step plan to reopen to railway.

They began by making the location safe by removing 4,000 tonnes of material from the top of the cutting.

The second step was clearing the debris from the tracks in the cutting more than 10 metres below.

And the third and final step was repairing damage to the railway, namely overhead wires, signalling equipment and the tracks themselves.

Final track repairs are taking place today (Tuesday, March 7).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Aerial footage shows the scale of Lime Street wall collapse Share this video Watch Next

Britain's biggest rail union RMT has claimed that at least one train was only 'seconds away' from colliding with the massive pile of debris.

RMT says the near-miss serves to highlight the importance of a safety-trained guard on every train.

The union is currently fighting proposals for driver-only operated trains.