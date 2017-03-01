The video will start in 8 Cancel

No trains are running from Liverpool Lime Street after a collapsed wall took out power lines.

Services are suspended today (Wednesday, March 1) and may not resume ‘for several days’.

The section of wall came down on top of all four mainlines out of the station last night.

Upgrades to the Wirral Line meant trains from Chester and Ellesmere Port were already terminating at James Street.

Customers are advised not to travel in and out of Liverpool on Northern routes to Manchester, Warrington and Wigan.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “No trains are running in or out of Liverpool Lime Street station after a section of trackside wall, loaded with concrete and cabins by a third party, collapsed sending rubble across all four lines and taking overhead wires with it.

“Early indications suggest train services will not resume for several days while extensive clear-up and repairs take place to make the location safe.

“More precise forecasts on how long the repairs will take will be made after daybreak.”

Northern Rail have advised rail passengers to not travel ‘in the Liverpool or Merseyside region’.

Extra Merseyrail staff are on hand at Liverpool South Parkway to support the higher volume of passengers.

