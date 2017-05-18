Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tattenhall Park Primary School welcomed back Liverpool FC star and former pupil Ben Woodburn for a visit earlier this month.

An assembly marked the unveiling of two new football kits for the school’s Year 3/4 team and Year 5/6 team.

The kits were sponsored by Cheshire Ice Cream Farm, and its director Jonathan Fell attended the assembly as a special guest.

Ben, Liverpool FC’s youngest ever goal scorer, presented pupils with trophies won during this football season.

These included Chester School’s League Winners and Chester U11 Cup Winners.