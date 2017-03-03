Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Event organisers from the Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool Bike Ride have announced the routes for this year’s ride.

Starting at the Bike Factory in Chester, local charity Claire House Children’s Hospice’s Claire Bear was joined by Paralympic cycling legend Rik Waddon in an event that captured the spirit of the historic ride.

The riders cycled an exclusive 15 mile route which involved stopping at LCL landmark, Countess of Chester Health Park, and incorporating an all important tea and cake break at Meadow Lea Farm coffee shop.

Managing director at Pennine Events, Mark Sandamas, who organise the Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool Bike Ride, said: “Today shows what the bike ride is all about, we’ve got an amazing story from Robert Hooper, our brilliant charity partner Claire House and some of our brilliant riders.

“The routes for this year’s ride are set to be just as challenging as last year’s and we can’t wait to see everyone setting off in summer.”

This year’s ride is on Sunday, July 2 with multiple distances available to choose from. For Robert Hooper, who is now riding for the sixth successive time, the ride offers more than just a fantastic way to see the Cheshire countryside.

Robert said: “I’ve lost over five stone since picking up cycling five years ago and I feel brilliant. My best friend asked if I wanted to go on a bike ride with his family one weekend, fast forward five years and I’ve caught the cycling bug.

“I’m attempting the 100 mile ride this year, it’s been my goal ever since I started out and I can’t wait to get going, today has got me so excited for the summer.”

Also at the event was Sgt Martin Wise of Mersey Tunnels Police. One of the most unique parts of the LCL is the start point at the Mersey Tunnel, with the iconic tunnel being closed for the event.

Sgt Wise said: “Closing the Mersey Tunnel gives riders an unforgettable experience and we are glad to be working with Pennine Events on the Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool Bike Ride.”

Paralympic cycling legend and patron of LCL charity Claire House Rik Waddon said: “Today has been brilliant, the bike ride has raised so much money for Claire House and I am glad to have taken part in the ride.”

To see where the routes for this year’s LCL Bike Ride will take you, head to the Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool website at www.liverpoolchesterliverpool.com.