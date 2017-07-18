Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A famous Rhino sculpture that has spent the past seven years at Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been unveiled at its new home in Lache.

The Airport Rhino, originally called ‘Tino’, had previously formed part of Chester’s famous ‘Rhino Mania’ public art event in 2010, which was a trail of some 62 beautifully decorated rhino sculptures that went on display in the city and surrounding areas, which included Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The airport needed to move the sculpture as part of recent development works and chose to donate it to a local community. With the rhino having originated from Chester, the airport approached Cheshire West and Chester Council to see if they could find a new home for the sculpture.

Knowing that the community in Lache was keen to have one of the rhino sculptures for the community to enjoy, the council worked with the airport to bring it back to Chester. With the kind assistance of leading construction and civil engineering contractor Cambrianway Limited, which has worked for the airport on various construction contracts, the rhino was recently delivered to its new home at Lache Community Centre.

Two local schools, Lache Primary and St Clare’s Catholic Primary School, have subsequently organised a competition for pupils to suggest a new name for their rhino. The rhino was originally the work of Cheshire artist Mike Kilkelly and depicts a tiger’s coat on a rhino’s body.

Head of PR for Liverpool John Lennon Airport Robin Tudor said: “The rhino sculpture has been very much part of the airport for the past seven years but recent developments meant it could no longer remain in place and we thought it would be nice to see if we could find a more permanent home for it closer to Chester.

“We were naturally delighted to hear that the community in Lache were keen to have their own Rhino Mania sculpture and that we were able to help out and donate this to them for the local community to enjoy.”

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cheshire West and Chester Council Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Thanks to Liverpool Airport for donating the rhino, he has gone to a good new home and can now be enjoyed by everyone in Lache.

“Rhino Mania was enjoyed by thousands of people so to have one of the rhinos back in Chester is great news and I’m sure he’ll attract a lot of interest.”