A young woman who has a rare stomach condition that makes her vomit 30 times a day will be able to eat food for the first time in two years, thanks to pioneering treatment.

Hannah Leffler from Little Sutton says she's 'dying for a steak' now she has won a long-fought for treatment for her rare condition which causes constant stomach pain and means she has to be fed through a tube.

The 26-year-old said NHS bosses had now agreed to install a stomach device which should let her eat proper food without immediately throwing up, reports our sister paper The Liverpool Echo

Hannah is hoping to have the operation to fit her with a gastric pacemaker in the next couple of months at Aintree Hospital.

The former fraud analyst thought she simply had a bug until she was diagnosed with gastroparesis in 2015.

She said the chronic condition meant her stomach could not empty itself, but a pacemaker can stimulate muscles to work in a more normal way.

She had raised more than £7,700 in a bid to fund the operation herself, as health bosses had initially turned her down.

She said: “I was completely in shock when I heard the news - I will be able to eat properly.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I will actually be able to eat food I can taste, rather than nutrients through a tube. I last held down a meal at least 20 months ago.

“I was a coffee addict before - now I should be able to have a cup of tea in a cafe without having to run to the loo to be sick.

“And I’m dying for a steak - I haven’t had one for about two years.”

She said she would save the money she had raised for possible future treatment, as pacemakers do not last forever and she is not certain of getting NHS funding again.

"I'm a shadow of who I used to be"

But she said she would donate it to others with the condition if she did not need it.

She previously told the ECHO: “I’m like a shadow of who I used to be. I just want my life back.

“I used to swim and be a runner, but I can’t because I’m physically so exhausted. Now I spend 20 hours a day hooked to a feeding pump, too exhausted to do anything.

“I’m so weak that even walking up or down the stairs takes me about two minutes because my legs feel like they’re about to give way.

“I am sick sometimes 30-40 times a day and take up to 60 tablets. I can’t shower without someone in the house in case I collapse.

“I miss work and being able to go for meals with my fiancee.”

The NHS West Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group has been approached for comment.