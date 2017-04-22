Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman who suffers from a rare and debilitating stomach condition is holding a fundraiser to help cover the costs of life-changing surgery.

Two years ago Hannah Leffler, from Little Sutton , was diagnosed with gastroparesis which causes excessive vomiting and nausea.

The 25-year-old is often in agony due to the chronic condition, which means the stomach can't empty itself in the normal way and could be eased by a gastric pacemaker.

But because of the cost of the surgery, it is unlikely that it will be approved by the NHS so she is desperately trying to raise money for the procedure which could help her leave a normal life.

Hannah will hold a fun day at The Bull’s Head in Little Sutton on Sunday (April 23) between noon and 6pm – the proceeds of which will be added to the £3,000 which has already been raised through a crowdfunding campaign set up by a friend.

There will be a raffle, tombola, children’s entertainment and live music.

Hannah also hopes to raise awareness of gastroparesis by sharing her story, which was picked up by the national press last month.

She said: “I have had an amazing reaction which still overwhelms me. I can’t believe how generous people have been with donations and prizes for the event at The Bull’s Head.

“It should be a really good day and everything raised is going towards my surgery.”

If you would like to donate to the crowdfunding appeal, click here .